Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 546,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6,007.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.95. 1,543,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
