Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 546,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6,007.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.95. 1,543,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

