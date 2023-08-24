Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10,296.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,439 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,012 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 412,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,321,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,312. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.