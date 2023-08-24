Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $477.65 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229,150 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $477,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $399.51. 967,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.31 and its 200-day moving average is $376.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.