Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $53.22 Million Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,432 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 4.19% of Perimeter Solutions worth $53,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 276,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

