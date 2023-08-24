Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,471,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

