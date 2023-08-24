Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of S&P Global worth $216,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.75. The company had a trading volume of 403,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.69 and its 200-day moving average is $368.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

