Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,441. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

