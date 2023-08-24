Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,707,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,924,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

