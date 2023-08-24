Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 434,311 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434,311 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $342,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 790,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

