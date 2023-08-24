Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 528 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

