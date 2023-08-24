Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 9,572 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.49. 351,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,217. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

