Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 7,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 67,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,059. The firm has a market cap of $413.76 million, a P/E ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.09. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

