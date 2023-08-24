Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 6.5 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 980,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,212,343.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

