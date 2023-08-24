Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,399. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,609,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

