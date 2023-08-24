Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 69.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

WHD stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

