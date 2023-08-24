Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Down 0.5%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. 19,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 27,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

