Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,698. The company has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

