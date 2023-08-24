Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

View Our Latest Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.