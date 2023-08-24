Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,602 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AIG opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.