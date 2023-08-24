Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SciPlay by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

