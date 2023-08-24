Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,943 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $58,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 505,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.