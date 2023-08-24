Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,367 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

