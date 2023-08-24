Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 348,073 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,073 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $44,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

OMFL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 421,855 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

