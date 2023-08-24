Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $126,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.20. 774,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,664. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

