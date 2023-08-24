Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,717 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.66. 11,412,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,612,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

