Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $106,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 1,787,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

