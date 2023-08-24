Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $42,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.13. 2,843,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

