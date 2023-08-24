Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,188 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

MCD stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.86. 1,041,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

