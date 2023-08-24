Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 60,415 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 625,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,452. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

