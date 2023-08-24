Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

