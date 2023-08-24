Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Tenable stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. 302,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,169. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

