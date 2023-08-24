Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian Solar traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 341844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

