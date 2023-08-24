Cardano Market Cap Hits $9.30 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $166.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.97 or 0.06337003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,107,356,401 coins and its circulating supply is 35,058,126,332 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

