Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.35 and traded as high as C$12.66. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 78,449 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Cascades Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2497502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

