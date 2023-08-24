Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

