Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.66. The stock had a trading volume of 572,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,862. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.