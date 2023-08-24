Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 205,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 510,695 shares.The stock last traded at $28.59 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

