Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 16,336 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $66,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

KMB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.57. 266,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.