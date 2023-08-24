Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $137,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 279,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,621,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,015,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,911,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $488,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633,375. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.