Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

