Cerity Partners LLC Has $79.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. 648,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

