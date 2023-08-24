Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

