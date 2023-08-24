CF Industries (CF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/8/2023 – CF Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $92.00.

8/7/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $98.00.

8/4/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $74.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.