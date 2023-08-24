Chainlink Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $161.32 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00023189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,099,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

