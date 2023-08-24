Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

