Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.97

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 161765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

