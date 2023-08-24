China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5778 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.
China Resources Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRPJY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $34.13.
About China Resources Power
