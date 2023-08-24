China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5778 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

China Resources Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPJY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

