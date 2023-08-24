Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,079. The stock has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

