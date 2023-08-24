Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.71. 5,638,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,415. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

