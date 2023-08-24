Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.94. 767,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,054. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.